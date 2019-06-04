Mayawati Puts Gathbandhan Under Review: 'Can't Ignore Political Reality'

Mayawati said "it is not a permanent" break from alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati today made it official. Her party BSP will contest bypolls to 11 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats alone, after her alliance with Akhilesh Yadav flopped in the national election. Announcing this, she said she was taking a break from her partnership with the Samajwadi Party. "It is not a permanent break," she explained, asking the Samajwadi Party to bring about improvements in its cadre.

"We shouldn't have lost our votes. Even strong candidates were defeated. In Kannauj, Dimple Yadav lost. We have to think about this," Mayawati told reporters today, a day after a meeting with her party leaders to assess the poll debacle.