BSP To Fight Solo In UP, Uttarakhand, Mayawati Says No Plans For Tie-Ups

The Uttar Pradesh state polls are to be held early next year (File)

The Bahujan Samaj Party will go it alone in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state polls, to be held early next year, party chief Mayawati tweeted this morning, refuting reports that her party plans to tie up with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in the state.

Mayawati underlined that her party has only announced a political tie up with Shiromani Akali Dal for the Punjab polls, also to be held next year. The two parties have also finalised the seat-sharing agreement in the 117-member assembly: with SAD contesting on 97 seats and the BSP on 20.

"This news is being broadcast in a media news channel since yesterday that the AIMIM and BSP will fight the upcoming assembly elections in UP together. This news is completely false, misleading and baseless. There is not even an iota of truth in this and the BSP vehemently denies it.

"In this regard, it is again clarified that except Punjab, the BSP will not contest the UP and Uttarakhand state polls early next year in alliance with any party; meaning it will go it alone," Mayawati tweeted.

Chastened by his failed collaborations with Mayawati and the Congress, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in an interview to NDTV earlier this week, ruled out any tie-up for the Uttar Pradesh election next year and said his party would join forces with like-minded smaller parties.

Mr Yadav, admitting that a few BSP leaders were in touch with him, said no to a "Bua-Bhatija" repeat act after his 2019 alliance with Mayawati's party flopped.

On the Congress, he said the party was too weak in UP to beat the BJP.

"We did not have a good experience with them in 2017 - we gave them over 100 seats but we could not win. The people of UP have rejected the Congress," said Mr Yadav.