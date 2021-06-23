BJP Will Lose In UP Polls, People Want Change: Akhilesh Yadav To NDTV

Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party is targeting 300 of UP's 403 seats.

The BJP will lose next year's Uttar Pradesh election as people want change, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said today. In an exclusive interview, he also said his party would contest elections in alliance with like-minded smaller parties instead of major parties.

"My experience with big parties is not good, I will not get into any alliance with them," Akhilesh Yadav told NDTV, without naming Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress.

He said the Samajwadi Party is targeting 300 of UP's 403 seats.