Mayawati Says BJP Troubled By Success Of Her Party's Meet, Now Copying It

Mayawati said people from different sections of the society, including Brahmins, are joining BSP. File

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today said the "success" of her party's 'Prabuddh Varg Sammelan" -- which means meeting of intellectuals -- has troubled the BJP which is now "copying" the idea and holding similar events.

"High inflation, poverty and unemployment have made people's lives miserable. As a result, there is anger among the people against the BJP, and their rating has declined significantly," she said.

The BSP started its 'Prabuddh Varg Sammelan' on July 22, and the first phase will conclude on September 7.

The BJP has also announced a series of conferences across all the 403 assembly constituencies for the "enlightened class" from September 5 during which it will communicate with the people working in different areas of the society, including teachers, engineers, doctors, litterateurs and deliberate on the works and schemes of the BJP governments at the Centre and in state.

Referring to a news channel survey on the upcoming Assembly elections, Ms Mayawati said, "The vote share of the BJP has been shown above 40 per cent. The pre-election survey is completely sponsored, mischievous and misleading. The special aim of the survey is to show the BJP is strong so that BSP leaders lose their confidence. But, the fact of the matter is the BSP is ready to face such conspiracies."

She said BSP workers are now more enthusiastic, determined and working with more courage. "As the UP Assembly elections are approaching closer, the conspiracy of the anti-BSP forces are becoming more and more poisonous and mischievous."

The BSP is ready to face such "conspiracies", she said.

She also claimed that people from different sections of the society including Brahmins, are joining the BSP as they are disappointed by the "biased" attitude of the BJP. This has made not only the BJP, but also the SP and Congress furious, she said.