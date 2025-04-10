Mayawati's Niece Alleges Dowry Harassment, Husband Among 7 Charged: Cops

In a case filed by BSP chief Mayawati's niece, an FIR was registered against Hapur Municipal Council Chairperson and six of her family members on charges of domestic violence, dowry harassment and sexual harassment on Thursday following a court directive, police said on Thursday.

The woman married Vishal, son of Hapur Municipal Council Chairperson Pushpa Devi on November 9, 2023, said Rajeev Sharma, an advocate representing the complainant.

"Since the marriage, the accused family allegedly used their political clout to demand a party ticket, Rs 50 lakh in cash and a flat as dowry," Rajeev Sharma said.

The complainant has further alleged that her husband used steroids for bodybuilding, which rendered him medically unfit for conjugal life.

Frequent arguments followed, and on February 17, 2025, her father-in-law and brother-in-law allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, she said.

After this, she returned to her parental home, the lawyer said. Despite lodging a complaint with the police, allegedly no action was taken initially so she approached the court.

"On the direction of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr Brahmpal Singh (on April 9), an FIR was registered at Hapur Nagar Kotwali on April 10," said SHO Munish Pratap Singh. He confirmed that further investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken.

Charges under sections 85 (husband or relative of husband subjecting her to cruelty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act have been filed against the accused in the FIR.

The named accused include Pushpa Devi, her husband Shripal Singh, and Vishal, the husband, and four other relatives.

The FIR alleged that the woman was mentally and physically harassed by her husband, in-laws, and other family members who demanded Rs 50 lakh in cash and a flat in Ghaziabad.

According to the complaint, when the woman confronted her in-laws about her husband's alleged medical condition, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law allegedly suggested that she have a child with her brother-in-law Bhupendra alias Monu instead.

The complaint further alleges that on the night of February 17, her father-in-law and brother-in-law attempted to sexually assault her.

"Despite raising an alarm, they dragged her back inside and threatened to destroy her and her family's reputation if their dowry demands were not met," she alleged.

The victim claimed that due to the political influence of her in-laws, her complaints were initially ignored.

She sent a registered complaint to the Superintendent of Police on March 21 but received no response, following which she moved court on March 24, the complainant said.

Police said the matter is being taken seriously and that all aspects of the allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

