'Mayawati Needs To Take Another Birth To Become Chief Minister': BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh criticised Mayawati in his remarks. (File)

Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh said that Bahujan Samjwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who has thrice served as chief minister of the state "will have to take another birth to become a chief minister".

"She became chief minister thrice because of the BJP and now opposing the BJP has become a way of life for her. If the BJP had not supported her, she would have never become the chief minister," he said.

He also attacked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that she had no knowledge about "Raj Dharam" and has already been rejected by the people of the country.

The BJP MLA is known for making controversial statements. The party, however, has chosen to ignore his statements.

