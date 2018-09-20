Mayawati Snubs Congress, Allies With Ajit Jogi For Chhattisgarh Elections

If the alliance wins, Ajit Jogi will be chief minister of Chhattisgarh, said Mayawati

In a massive blow to the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has announced that her party will ally with Ajit Jogi's Chhattisgarh Janata Congress for the upcoming election in Chhattisgarh.

"BSP will fight on 35 seats and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress will contest on 55 seats," the BSP chief announced this evening. There are 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly.

She said if their alliance wins, Ajit Jogi will be the chief minister.

Ajit Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, had formed his party after being expelled from the Congress in 2016.

The BJP has been in power in Chhattisgarh for the last 15 years with Raman Singh as the Chief Minister.

"The BJP has misused power in Chhattisgarh. Mayawati and my party will together definitely stop the BJP," Mr Jogi said.

