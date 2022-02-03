Delhi Shivers As Max Temperature Drops To Lowest For February In 19 Years

The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday morning was 11 degrees Celsius. (File photo)

Delhiites shivered due to cold winds that swept through the national capital on Thursday, bringing the maximum temperature down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month in 19 years.

Overnight rains brought the temperature down in the city, with people waking up to a windy, cloudy and foggy morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance has brought the temperature down with winds sweeping Delhi at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday is the lowest in the last 19 years for this month. It was on February 1, 2003, when the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

Thursday's maximum temperature is the fourth-lowest recorded for the month in the last 71 years.

On February 1, 1970, the maximum temperature was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius, which remains the lowest recorded for the month. On February 21, 1954, Delhi had recorded a high of 13.9 degrees Celsius, which remains the second-lowest maximum temperature recorded for the month.

The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday morning was 11 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The national capital recorded 0.2 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Humidity levels oscillated between 74 per cent and 95 per cent.

The Ayanagar observatory recorded a high of 13.8 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 10.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The weatherman has forecast very light rain or drizzles for Friday, with partly cloudy skies. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 17 and nine degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the IMD said. The city witnessed moderate fog on Wednesday morning with a minimum recorded temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, it said.

Despite rains, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category as the 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 321 at 4 pm.

The AQI of neighbouring Faridabad was 331, Ghaziabad 305 and Gurugram 320.

The AQI of Greater Noida was 279 and that of Noida was 295, both in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the government's air quality forecast agency SAFAR, the AQI is likely to improve due to rain and gusty winds.

"Intermittent rain is expected on Friday which will improve the AQI further to 'lower end of poor' or 'moderate'. From February 5 onwards, air quality will gradually degrade as the rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation," it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)