'Mauritius Is Like 'Chhota Bharat', We Have Blood Relations...': Minister Deepak Balgobin

Mauritius Minister of Information and Technology, Communication, and Innovation Deepak Balgobin said on Thursday that Mauritius is like 'Chhota Bharat, and it has blood relations with India and not just diplomatic ties.

On behalf of the government of Mauritius, Deepak Balgobin thanked the government of India for having invited Mauritius as a guest country to the G20 Summit.

Further, he said, "Mauritius is, as we say in our language, like 'Chhota Bharat' because we have not only diplomatic relations but we have blood relations."

"And, as a minister of information technology, communication, and innovation, We have signed a collaboration with the Ministry of ICT Electronics here in India so that we could collaborate with India and the Mauritius government in terms of development of emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and others," Mauritius Minister of Information Technology Deepak Balgobin said while speaking to ANI.

"Through our relationship, we are going to do more in terms of technology and get expertise from India. Get experience, knowledge from India," he added.

He further said that Mauritius is also working with India on space technology.

"We're also working on space technology. We are working together with ISRO and one of my institutions that is under my portfolio, where we are seeking experienced and valuable help from ISRO to help Mauritius in terms of technology," he said.

Deepak Balgobin, Minister of Information Technology, Communication, and Innovation, visited the G20-DIA summit in Bengaluru, Karnataka, today.

The two-day Digital Innovation Alliance summit, being held on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the 'Digital Economy Working Group' under the G20, is being attended by global experts and digital leaders, including representatives from other G20 countries.

The Summit is focused on discussions on 'Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)', 'Security in the Digital Economy', and 'Digital Skilling'.

As part of India's G20 Presidency, the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) initiative was launched under the MeitY Startup Hub. It recognises and accelerates the growth of startups from all G20 countries and nine invited guest countries in six sectors-ed-tech, Health-tech, Agri-tech, Fin-tech, Secured Digital Infrastructure, and the circular economy-that are using digital technologies to solve humanity's most pressing needs.

A total of 174 startups from 29 countries are part of the programme. These startups will pitch to a jury of global leaders at the G20-DIA Summit.

The Summit will culminate on August 18 with an awards ceremony in which 30 startups will be honoured in various categories.