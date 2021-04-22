Maulana Wahiuddin Khan, Islamic Scholar, Dies Of COVID-19

PM Modi, President Kovind condole death on Maulana Wahiuddin Khan

Maulana Wahiuddin Khan, well-known Islamic scholar, died of COVID-19 on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the death of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. PM Modi, in his condolence message, wrote on Twitter: "Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP." The 96-year-old scholar had recently tested positive of COVID-19.

In January this year, the government had announced Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, for Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000. Sources in his family said he died at Delhi's Apollo Hospital where he was admitted on April 12 due to the coronavirus infection.

''Deeply grieved by the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Maulana Wahiduddin made significant contribution to peace, harmony and reforms in the society. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers,'' tweeted Prwsident Ram Nath Kovind.

Maulana Wahiddudin Khan was a theologian, writer and a great peacemaker, whose vision of peace have been much appreciated globally. His works include over 200 books on Islam, spirituality and coexistence in a multi-ethnic society. The Prophet of Peace, The Quran: A New Translation, A Treasury of the Quran, Tazkirul Quran, Indian Muslims: The Need for a Positive Outlook, Introducing Islam: A Simple Introduction to Islam and Islam and Peace are a few of his well-known books.