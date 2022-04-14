'Matter Of Pride That Most Of Our PMs From Humble Families': PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi bought the first ticket to the museum. ANI

It is a matter of pride for Indians that most of our Prime Ministers came from very humble families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today after inaugurating a museum dedicated to 14 Prime Ministers the country has had so far.

The Prime Minister started his address with tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated today. "Babasaheb was the architect of the Constitution that gave us a foundation of the parliamentary process," he said.

He went on to say that every government of Independent India has contributed towards taking the country to the heights it has achieved today.

"At a time when the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, this museum has come as a grand inspiration. In these 75 years, the country has seen many glorious moments. These moments have an incomparable significance in history," the Prime Minister said, adding that glimpses of many such moments can be seen in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

"All Prime Ministers of the country have tried to take the country forward by surmounting the challenges of the time. There have been different dimensions to their personality, achievements and leadership. These should remain in public memory. I believe that this Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya would become a source of energy for building the future," he said, adding that the country and its future generations would draw inspiration from the museum.

"It is a matter of pride for us Indians that most of our Prime Ministers have come from very ordinary families - from remote, rural areas, underprivileged families, farmer families, this strengthens the belief in the great traditions of Indian democracy," the Prime Minister said.

"This museum has as much future as history. This museum will take people of the country on the country's development journey while taking them through the past," he added.

The Prime Minister said India is the "mother of democracy" and its speciality is that it has changed over time and there have been attempts to strengthen it.

"Apart from one or two instances, we have had a glorious strength of strengthening democracy through democratic processes," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi bought the first ticket to the museum.

The museum, besides being a chronicle to the lives of the country's Prime Ministers, also glimpses into different chapters of India's history