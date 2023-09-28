Video: Staff On Video Call Keeps Bag On Throttle, Train Derails In Mathura

Mathura Train Accident: A high-level probe had been ordered into the incident

In a freak incident, a stationary train climbed onto the platform in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Tuesday, triggering a high-level probe.

A woman was also injured after the train rolled back to the tracks and climbed onto the platform at Mathura Junction Railway Station late Tuesday night.

The moment the accident took place was recorded by a security camera in the train.

The video shows a Railways employee entering the engine cabin after all passengers had deboarded the train.

Sachin- who is seen talking to someone on a video call - keeps his bag on the throttle of the engine and gets busy with his phone again.

Because of the pressure of the bag the throttle goes into a forward position pushing the train towards the platform.

The train then starts moving, breaks the dead end and half of its portion climbs onto the platform, the video shows.

Divisional Railway Manager Tej Prakash Agrawal said five people, including Sachin, have been suspended and a high-level probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

It's also being investigated that if Sachin - who went inside the cabin to get the keys - was drunk at that time, it's learnt.

"Sachin was sent for a medical test and his blood sample has been taken to find out the exact level of alcohol consumption," sources said.