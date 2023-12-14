Mastermind Of Parliament Security Breach Surrenders To Delhi Police

Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind of the security breach in parliament that shocked the nation, has surrendered. Sources said he had gone to the police station on Kartavya Path (the boulevard renamed 'Path of Duty' in the heart of Delhi) and surrendered. He has been formally arrested and the New Delhi District Police has handed him over to the Special Cell.

The Kolkata-based teacher was arrested from Delhi after being on the run for nearly two days.

Five persons were arrested for yesterday afternoon's security breach in which two men smuggled in smoke bombs and let them during the Lok Sbaha proceedings.

Two others, who have been unable to get a pass, held a protest outside the parliament building, shouting slogans and waving smoke canisters, before they were caught.

Lalit Jha, who also did not get a visitors' pass, recorded it on his cellphone and uploaded it on social media. He also passed on a copy to a Kolkata-based associate who runs a non-profit, investigators said.