Mastermind Behind Escape Of Key Accused In Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Arrested: Cops

There was a plan to facilitate Deepak Tinu's escape from the country via Nepal, said police.

The mastermind behind the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from police custody in Mansa was arrested, Punjab Police said on Monday.

Chirag, a brother of Deepak Tinu, has been arrested, said Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) M S Chhina in Patiala.

Two pistols and a car used to help Deepak Tinu escape have been recovered from Chirag, added Mr Chhina.

"Chirag was the mastermind in the escape of Deepak Tinu," said Mr Chhina addressing the media in Patiala district.

It was Chirag who had come in a car to pick Deepak Tinu and his girlfriend from outside the residence of dismissed cop Pritpal Singh in Mansa, said police.

Update on Deepak Tinu Escape Case : In a press conference held today IGP Patiala Range (Head of Special Investigation Team) informed that till now a total of 09 accused have been arrested in Deepak Tinu escape case (conspirator in Sidhu Moosewala's murder). pic.twitter.com/Gwrvy0ibnV — Patiala Range Police (@PatialaRange) November 7, 2022

Chirag took Deepak Tinu and his female companion to Rajasthan and other places to hide them, said police.

Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, had escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa Police one October 1 night.

Pritpal Singh, who was the CIA In-charge Mansa, had allegedly taken him in his vehicle to his official residence to facilitate a meeting with the gangster's alleged girlfriend.

Later, the gangster along with the alleged female friend had escaped. Police in the wake of the incident dismissed and apprehended Pritpal Singh.

Deepak Tinu was arrested from Ajmer in Rajasthan by the Delhi Police on October 19, while his girlfriend had already been arrested by the Punjab Police.

With Chirag's arrest, eight people have been arrested in connection with the escape.

