Massive Waterspout Spotted At Tamil Nadu's Kulasai Beach? A Fact-Check

Claim: The video shows visuals of a cyclone that occurred at Kulasai Beach on December 13.

Fact: The claim is false. The video shows a waterspout at Ayia Napa Beach in Cyprus on October 17, 2022.

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast light to moderate rainfall for most regions in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, including Chennai, on December 13. As rains continued to lash parts of Tamil Nadu, the district collectors of Madurai and Mayiladuthurai, among others, declared holidays for schools.

In this context, a video showing a waterspout has been circulating on social media, with the claim that it shows visuals from Kulasekarapatinam (Kulasai) beach in Tamil Nadu.

An Instagram user shared a video with Tamil text overlaid, claiming that it shows a cyclone that occurred at Kulasai Beach on December 13. (Archive)

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is false. The video shows a waterspout at Ayia Napa Beach in Cyprus on October 17, 2022.

Upon conducting a reverse image search of the video's keyframes, we found it published by USA Today in a report on October 21, 2022, titled 'Spectacular view of waterspout heading towards Cyprus beach.'

According to the report, the waterspout had made landfall at Ayia Napa Beach in Cyprus. No one was injured, but some beach chairs were disturbed.

We also found the video published by the verified YouTube channel, Fox Weather, on October 18, 2022, titled 'Massive Waterspout Swirls Onto Cyprus Beach.'

The channel also reported that the waterspout made its way onto the beach but caused no injury. Fox Weather also posted the video on Instagram, stating waterspout occurred on October 17, 2022. Local police have confirmed no damage.

The Weather Channel published an extended version of the video on November 8, 2022, titled 'Tornadic Waterspout Makes Its Way To Shore In Cyprus.'

Therefore, we conclude that the video is from 2022 from Cyprus and does not show a recent cyclone at Kulasai beach in Tamil Nadu.

