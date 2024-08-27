Massive Security Arrangements In Kolkata For Today's Protest March

The Kolkata Police have made massive security arrangements for the protest march "Nabannno Abhijan", anticipating violence during the protest in the city today. Nabanno is the state secretariat, from where the Government of West Bengal operates. It houses the offices of the Chief Minister and other top ministers and officials.

The protest march to the state secretariat has been announced by an unregistered body claiming to be a students' organisation, to demand justice for the rape-murder of the 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College on August 9.

The police say they have uncovered evidence of a conspiracy to create trouble and anarchy in West Bengal by "misusing the anger of well-meaning citizens".

The state police claim they have information that one of individuals who called for the "Nabanna Abhijan" has met the leader of a political party at a prominent Five Star hotel. The police also claim that they have specific intelligence of a conspiracy to create largescale chaos and anarchy to provoke the police into using force.

More than 6,000 policemen will be deployed to maintain law and order and 19 points have been identified for barricading, a top official has told NDTV. Around 26 Deputy Commissioners of Police will be posted at various points.

The barricading will start at 8 am with major deployment of forces at places like Hastings, Furlong Gate, Strand Road and Kolkata's twin city Howrah.

The Trinamool Congress has hit out at the BJP over the call for a "Nabanna Abhijan".

The BJP has claimed that under pressure, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has turned to her last line of defense - the police.

The police say they have made special arrangements for students who will be appearing for the UGCNET exams to get to their examination centres.

It is ironic that an organisation that claims to be a student body is planning to cause disruption on a day thousands of students are appearing for exams across centres in the city, the police said.

The shocking rape-murder has sparked protests by the medical community across the country. In Bengal, thousands of doctors have been on strike since the August 9 incident and have refused to return to work despite appeals from the Supreme Court and the state government.

