Massive Search For 2 Prisoners Who Killed Guard, Escaped Jail: Official

A joint operation has been launched to catch the two men.

A joint operation was launched by multiple security forces to catch two prisoners that are on the run after a daring jailbreak from Arunachal Pradesh's Khonsa jail on Sunday evening, which left one constable dead and another injured, said officials.

The Arunachal Pradesh police, in conjunction with Assam Rifles and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), have launched a massive operation to catch the duo who shot dead a guard on duty in order to escape.

The men have been identified as Roksen Homcha Lowang and Titpu Kitnya by officials. Members of NSCN(K) Niki Sumi faction, a Naga rebel outfit, they were lodged in the Khonsa jail in Tirap district, where they snatched the AK-47 rifle of a guard and shot him using his own service weapon, said officials.

The guard, identified as Wangniam Bosai of the 1st IRBn (Indian Reserve Battalion), succumbed to his injuries on the way to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, according to officials. Another constable is said to have suffered minor injuries during the incident.

"A massive joint operation of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF is currently underway in the area. We have sealed all the roads to Changlang, Longding and Assam. We are confident that the accused will be caught soon. The security of the Khonsa jail has also been beefed up following the incident. We are also investigating whether there were any kind of lapses which led to the unfortunate incident," Tirap District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hento Karga said.

Authorities have started conducting search operations in villages where the two fugitives may be hiding. Security at the international Arunachal Pradesh-Myanmar border has also been tightened.