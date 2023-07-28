Massive Landslide In Jammu And Kashmir Caught On Camera, Roads Blocked

In the past few weeks, there have been several landslides and road closures in the state.

A major landslide today blocked a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi. Frequent rainfall and flash floods have damaged road infrastructure in various areas of the district.

Caught on camera, a video of the landslide shot from a distance shows a large portion of land caving in and cutting off traffic. The landslide has completely blocked a road, and traffic has been diverted to a detour.

In the past few weeks, there have been several landslides and road closures in the state. A major landslide blocked a portion of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Dewal Bridge in Udhampur last week.

Due to continued harsh weather across parts of northern India, a massive landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway earlier this month as well. The closure of the highway stranded hundreds of vehicles in Udhampur and also affected the Amarnath Yatra.