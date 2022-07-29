Video: Massive Fire At Shopping Area In Mumbai's Andheri

The cause of the level 2 fire is yet to be ascertained.

A massive fire broke out at a shopping area in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday. Visuals from the scene showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from the building, with firefighters at the scene to tackle the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far.

The blaze was reported from DN Nagar behind Andheri Sports Complex at 4.30 pm after which eight five engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. The fire started at a temporary erected decorative pandal.

The cause of the level-2 fire is yet to be ascertained.

The firefighters are trying to contain the fire as soon as possible as the complex is surrounded by several high-rise buildings - both residential and commercial.