Massive Fire Breaks Out At Under-Construction Rapid Rail Station In Meerut

RRTS will connect big cities, towns and urban nodes across NCR.

A massive fire broke out in an under-construction RRTS station under Pallavpuram Police Station limits in Meerut on Wednesday.

Visuals from the spot showed flames engulfing the under-construction part of the RRTS project.

The fire tenders were seen making arrangements to reach the top of the platform to control the fire.

The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is being constructed to facilitate smooth travel between the two cities.

Last year in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station in Uttar Pradesh and flagged off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the country.

RRTS is a rail-based high-speed, high-frequency, regional commute transit system that will connect big cities, towns and urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR). It aims to empower citizens through improved access, addressing issues of economic and social exclusion and promoting balanced and sustainable economic development of NCR.

