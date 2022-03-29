Massive Fire Breaks Out At Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan: Report

Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, the forest official said. (Representational)

A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a forest official said today.

The cause of the fire, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials told news agency ANI.

Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, the forest official said.

According to officials, around 150-200 people, including the forest staff, are engaged in controlling the fire. Two helicopters from Army have also been called in to douse the fire.

"Villagers residing in the periphery of the fire-affected area have been asked to move to safety," the official said.



