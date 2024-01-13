Massive Blaze At Mumbai High-Rise, 6 Floors On Fire

A massive fire broke out at a high-rise building in Mumbai's Dombivali, and several fire engines have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Rescue teams managed to get everybody out in time, and nobody is on the six floors which have been set ablaze.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is still not known.

According to the fire brigade, the fire began around 11 am on Saturday morning and spread till the 18th floor. The building is still under construction and only the first three floors are currently occupied.