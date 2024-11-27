Massive Crackdown On Terror Networks In J&K, Several Arrested

Police will continue to conduct operations to dismantle terror modules. (Representational)

In a significant crackdown on terror networks, the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a series of searches and raids across the Jammu region, arresting several terror suspects and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and seizing weapons, cash, electronic devices and documents.

The raids, intended to identify, track, and apprehend Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and other terror suspects involved in providing support to terrorist outfits, including managing the logistics, recruitment, and facilitating the movement of arms, ammunition, and funds, were conducted at multiple locations, including residential houses and hideouts, based on specific intelligence inputs, an official statement said.

In the Rajouri district, searches were conducted in nine locations in Thanamandi, Darhal, Kalakote, Manjakote, and Dharamsal areas, while 12 similar search raids were conducted in different locations of Poonch district, including Surankote, Mandi, Poonch, Mendhar, and Gursai.

These are part of investigations into two separate cases registered at Thanamandi Police Station in 2013 and Rajouri Police Station this year. The cases pertain to a terrorist network active in the border district linked to proscribed terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) trying to activate OGWs to initiate, organise, and execute terror-related activities.

In the Udhampur, police conducted extensive searches at 25 locations in the Basantgarh area, including Rai Chak, Chaka, Kadwah, Morha, Kund, Khaned, Ponara, Loudhra, and Sang. Ten similar search raids were conducted in different locations of the Reasi district, including Puni, Gulabgarh, Arnas, Panassa, and Mahore-Chasana. These searches were carried out as part of an investigation linked to Case FIR No. 27/2024 registered at Police Station Basantgarh.

As per the statement, the action resulted in the arrest of several OGWs and terror suspects. Incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents, unaccounted cash, weapons, and ammunition, were also recovered during the searches. The searches were carried out meticulously, with due care taken to avoid any collateral damage or inconvenience to innocent civilians.

"Investigations will continue based on the material and information gathered during the raids. Further operations are planned to target any remaining elements attempting to disrupt peace in the region," a senior police official said, urging citizens to report any suspicious activity or individuals in their vicinity and help security forces strengthen collective efforts against terrorism.

Police will continue to conduct intelligence-based operations to dismantle terror modules, the official added.

