Massive Fire At Bhopal Building Put Off After Air Force Intervention

A massive fire at Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal, which houses offices of several government departments, was doused after a nearly 14-hour long operation involving the Indian Air Force and local authorities.

The building was evacuated in time and no one was injured.

Indian Air Force plane AN-52 and MI-15 chopper joined the dousing operation in the night and poured water using buckets from above.

Sources said the fire started around 4 pm from the third floor of the government building, housing the regional office of Tribal Welfare Department. From the third floor, the fire had spread fast to three upper floors. As the raging inferno came in contact with air conditioners and some gas cylinders, there were multiple blasts.

Sources said all the offices located there bore the brunt of the fire, including the health department office, where files have been destroyed.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah about the fire and sought assistance for dousing it, an official said.