6 Tourists Dead In Massive Avalanche In Sikkim, Rescue Operations Underway

Six people were killed and several others are feared trapped under snow after a massive avalanche struck near Sikkim's Nathu La mountain pass today.

The avalanche hit the area around 12.20 pm. Nathu La Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

Around 22 people have been rescued and moved to nearby hospitals.

"Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation and 22 people were rescued till now including 6 from a deep valley," reported news PTI quoting officials.

The rescue operations are being carried out by Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, Tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers.