Pics Show Aftermath Of Massive Avalanche In Sikkim

Rescue operation underway at spot.

Seven tourists were killed and several others are feared trapped after a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathu La. The avalanche, which occurred around 11.10 AM at the15th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg connecting Gangtok and Nathula, trapped 25-30 tourists.

Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and 22 people were rescued till now including several from a deep valley.