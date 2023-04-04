Pics Show Aftermath Of Massive Avalanche In Sikkim

New Delhi:
Seven tourists were killed and several others are feared trapped after a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathu La. The avalanche, which occurred around 11.10 AM at the15th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg connecting Gangtok and Nathula, trapped 25-30 tourists.
Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and 22 people were rescued till now including several from a deep valley.
Some 350 people and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road because of the snow blocking the road from Nathu La, were also brought back, officials said.
The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital.
A huge crowd was seen at the spot to see the rescue operation.
A video showed locals crowding around rescue workers and filming videos on mobile phones at the site of the accident.
The forces also used excavators to clear the snow.
"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official said.
Nathu La, one of the most important Himalayan passes in the country, is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty. It is over 55 kilometres from Gangtok.