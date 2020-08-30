Masks, Smart Cards Mandatory; No Tokens: Delhi Metro's New Guidelines

Delhi Metro will resume services next month after neraly a six-month gap. (File photo)

The use of masks and smart cards has been made mandatory as the Delhi Metro resumes services next month after nearly a six-month gap. The new guidelines issued today listed severe restrictions that included a ban on tokens for the train ride and limiting the number of passengers in each coach. The authorities, however, have not named a figure for this yet.

Sources said trains will not stop at all metro stations and there are plans to open stations in phases. All the safety rules will be strictly observed at stations, including social distancing and thermal checking. Hand sanitiser will also be provided.

On Saturday, the Centre had announced guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking, which included resumption of metro services from September 7 and public gatherings in a limited fashion.

The announcement came shortly before the country logged more than 78,000 cases -- the highest single-day spike anywhere in the world. The Delhi government prepared the guidelines ahead of the Centre's operating procedure, sources said.