Eyes On State Election, Mamata Banerjee To Kick Off Mega Kolkata Rally

The Trinamool Congress is all set to hold an annual show of strength today with a mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata where Chief Minister Mamata Banejee is expected to kick off the poll campaign for state elections likely to be held in 2021.

The Trinamool Congress chief will address the party supporters in central Kolkata to mark Martyrs' Day, an annual affair to pay tribute to the 13 Congress workers killed in police firing in Mamata Banerjee's rally in 1993. Lakhs of people from across the state participate in the rally every year.

However, rival BJP, which delivered an impressive performance in Bengal in the recent national elections and won 18 of 42 parliamentary seats, has called the Martyrs' Day rally "a circus".

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said the TMC leaders "must pay back cut money before heading to Kolkata for the rally." "We will not allow any of the TMC leaders to leave for the rally if they do not return the cut money they had taken from people. We will drag them out of the buses," Mr Ghosh said.

Since mid-June, the state has been witnessing widespread protests against the Trinamool Congress lawmakers for allegedly extorting "cut money" or commission to deliver government services that are free of cost.

Slamming Mr Ghosh's statement as a "provocation to violence", the Trinamool Congress has filed a first information report against him at a police station in the state capital for allegedly threatening the TMC leaders. Senior Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim has called for Mr Ghosh's arrest

Ms Banerjee has also accused the BJP of trying to "foil" the mega rally by operating only 30 per cent of the trains usually run on Sundays. "I have heard that the railways will not operate the usual number of trains tomorrow at the behest of the BJP. I have information that they will run only 30 per cent of the trains usually run on Sundays. This is not right," Chief Minister said.

Last year, Ms Banerjee had set ambitious targets at the annual Martrys Day rally for the Lok Sabha elections - setting her sight on Delhi and calling for a clean sweep of all the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then.

In the national elections, the Trinamool Congress, which won 22 seats, lost 12 seats while the BJP gained 16 seats compared to the last time.

Ms Banerjee is now eyeing a turnaround. Ahead of the rally, she roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor to get the Trinamool Congress ready for 2021, or whenever the state elections are held. The poll strategist has an impressive client list starring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. His last project, Jagan Mohan Reddy, was a mega success.

The chief minister today is also likely to launch a campaign against the electronic voting machines or the EVMs.

To ensure an "incident-free" rally, more than 5,000 policemen have been deployed across the city. "All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure an incident-free rally. All deputy commissioners have been directed to be on the street. Our arrangements are absolutely foolproof," senior police officer Jawed Shamin was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

