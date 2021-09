Rajasthan Marriage Registration Bill Impacts Minors' Education: Rights Body

The child rights body said the bill legitamises for registration of child marriages. (Representational)

The national child right body has written to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra expressing apprehension over the enactment of the Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021, saying it legitimises child marriages and may have a serious impact on education and heath of minors.

The top child rights body said the bill provides for registration of child marriages through marriage registration officer of the place where they have been residing for more than 30 days.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said the bill "legitimises" child marriages in Rajasthan.

"The bill further states that the marriage between a bridegroom who has not completed 21 years and a bride who has not completed 18 years of age could be registered by parents or guardians within 30 days of the marriage," the body said in the letter.

The Commission said it is apprehensive that the enactment of the bill may have a serious physical, psychological and social impact on minors and affect their education and health.