Marathi Actor Ashutosh Bhakre Found Dead At Home; Police Say Suicide

Ashutosh Bhakre(32) was found hanging by his parents at his flat, police said.

Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre was found dead at his home in Nanded town in the Marathwada region, the police said on Wednesday. The police have confirmed suicide.

The incident came to light this afternoon when Ashutosh Bhakre (32) was found hanging by his parents at his flat in the Ganesh Nagar area of the town in central Maharashtra, the official said.

He was the husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh, who attained fame after her role in Marathi serial Khulta Kali Khulena.

He had acted in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka.

The reason behind the actor's suicide was not yet known, the police official said.

He was reportedly suffering from depression since the last few days and had recently shared a video on social media in which he analysed why does a person commit suicide, the official said.

An accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded, around 575km from Mumbai, and further probe was on, he said.