Maoists Will Be Eliminated From India In Three Years, Says Rajanth Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Lucknow's CRPF camp on Sunday.

Home minister Rajnath Singh today said the menace of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will be wiped out from the country in three years. The minister was addressing the troops of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) on the occasion of their 26th anniversary at Lucknow's CRPF camp.

The number of districts affected by Maoist violence in the country has come down to about 10-12 as compared to 126, Mr Singh said.

"The day is not far, maybe in a time period of one to three years, the LWE will be eliminated from the country and this would happen due to your (CRPF's) determination, courage and hard work and that of the state police forces," he added.

The minister said the CRPF forces have killed 131 Maoists and militants this year, apprehended 1,278 and compelled 58 of them to surrender.

During the speech, the home minister also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir has been and will be an "inseparable part of India."

"Some youth there have been misled into militancy, but this force has ensured security commendably," he said.

The home minister advised the RAF to be prompt and rapid but never "reckless."

"However, if any person indulges in any terrorist activity, no power in the world can stop you from neutralizing that person," he said.