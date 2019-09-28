Maoist Leader Carrying Rs 2 Lakh On Head Surrenders In Odisha: Police

Police said the former Maoist had joined the banned CPI (Maoist) in 2015. (Representational)

A Maoist who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head has surrendered before the police in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said.

Dula Madkami, an active member of Andhra-Odisha Border Zonal Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), surrendered before the Superintendent of Police Malkangiri, Rishikesh Khilari, and senior CRPF officials in Malkangiri on Friday.

Having joined the banned outfit in 2015, Dula Madkami was involved in a series of attacks on security forces in Malkangiri and Baipariguda in Koraput district and other offences, the SP said.

He was also in the team working for the protection of Maoist leader and secretary of Andhra Odisha Border Zonal committee, Uday.

The surrendered Maoist told the police that he decided to return to the mainstream as he was disillusioned with the activities of the Maoists who had deviated from their ideology, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari said.

Dula Madkami was also impressed with the developmental activities being undertaken in the region, especially after the commissioning of Gurupriya bridge, he said.

Stepped up operations by the security forces in interior areas and fear of police crackdown also drove him to give up arms, the police officer said.

He will be provided with monetary assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the Odisha government.

He will also get financial assistance for building a house and pursuing studies, the officer added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.