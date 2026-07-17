2 Students Among 3 Killed As Train Rams School Van In Bengal's Murshidabad

Three persons, including two students, died in a tragic accident on Friday morning when a passenger train hit a school van in West Bengal's Murshidabad. Several students were also injured.

The accident happened in Berhampore area of Murshidabad at 7 am when a school van ferrying students was hit by a train at the Karnasubarna railway crossing.

Eyewitnesses said that the railway crossing was open and as the school van was crossing it, the incoming Nimtita-Katwa passenger train hit it.

Visuals from the ground showed mangled remains of the van on the tracks.

The injured students have been admitted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital.

Local reports quoting eyewitnesses said the crossing gate stayed shut until an up-line train passed and was later opened. However, it was not closed again as another train approached on the adjacent track, which they claim caused the accident.

The incident has put the railway gateman's conduct under scrutiny.

"The pool car, carrying the students to school, was crossing the rail lines at the level crossing gate near Karna Subarna station, about 48 km from Katwa, when the local train hit the vehicle," a railway official said.

Senior police and railway officials have reached the accident site and a formal investigation has been launched into the mishap, including allegations of negligence on the part of the railway gateman.