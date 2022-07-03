Many IndiGo Flights Delayed, Aviation Regulator Seeks Explanation: Report

The budget carrier operates more than 1600 flights on a daily basis.

IndiGo airline's operation were affected across the country today with several of its flights facing delays due to the non-availability of crew members. The aviation regulator has sought an explanation from the airline over the massive delays.

"Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification/ explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide," a DGCA official told news agency ANI.

Several IndiGo flights across the country delayed after the non-availability of crew members. pic.twitter.com/8km8evAQY1 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

The budget carrier operates more than 1600 flights on a daily basis, more than half of which were delayed, as per several media reports.