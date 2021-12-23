'Manpower, Medicines Being Arranged': Arvind Kejriwal On Omicron

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has outlined the city's preparations for the highly infectious Covid variant Omicron, with a keen focus on home isolation of patients. The government, however, will make proper arrangements for hospital beds and strengthen the big weak point that caused mayhem during the lethal Delta outbreak of summer -- oxygen.

Fifteen oxygen tankers will be deployed to keep the hospitals properly stocked, Mr Kejriwal said, adding that the city is preparing for one lakh cases a day.