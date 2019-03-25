Manohar Parrikar's Ashes Kept At Maharashtra BJP Headquarters

Manohar Parrikar had died on March 17 in Goa.

An urn containing the ashes of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was brought to the Maharashtra BJP headquarters Sunday evening for people to pay tributes.

Manohar Parrikar had died on March 17 in Goa after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The urn will be taken to Nashik for final rites on Tuesday, a party statement informed.

