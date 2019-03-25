Manohar Parrikar's Ashes Kept At Maharashtra BJP Headquarters

Manohar Parrikar had died on March 17 in Goa after a long battle with pancreatic cancer

All India | | Updated: March 25, 2019 18:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Manohar Parrikar's Ashes Kept At Maharashtra BJP Headquarters

Manohar Parrikar had died on March 17 in Goa.


Mumbai: 

An urn containing the ashes of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was brought to the Maharashtra BJP headquarters Sunday evening for people to pay tributes.

Manohar Parrikar had died on March 17 in Goa after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The urn will be taken to Nashik for final rites on Tuesday, a party statement informed. 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Manohar ParrikarMaharashtra BJP headquartersNashik

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LK AdvaniSurendra SinghISISBhaichung BhutiaElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsArvind KejriwalUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGurugramShiv Sena BJPRadha Ravi Apple EventFlipkart SaleMi Note 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................