Manohar Parrikar To Fill In For Three Unwell Ministers In Goa Assembly

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar will fill in for three ministers who are not attending assembly

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will fill in for three ministers who have not been attending the ongoing assembly session in the coastal state by answering questions on their behalf, people familiar with the matter said.

The assembly session started on July 19.

Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar is in a Mumbai hospital, urban development minister Francis D'Souza too is in Mumbai for a health check-up, and transport minister Sudin Dhavalikar has told the speaker he would be unavailable for a few days.

"D'Souza has informed the speaker that he will be on leave and will not be attending the session till July 30. He has gone to Mumbai for follow-up medical treatment," a senior officer from the legislature department said.

Mr D'Souza is a BJP legislator from Mapusa constituency in north Goa. Mr Dhavalikar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on July 9 and was discharged on July 18, has informed the speaker that he would not be coming to the house for a few days, the officer said.

Mr Madkaikar is in hospital since the first week of June after suffering a brain stroke while on a visit to Mumbai.

Manohar Parrikar himself had been under treatment for a pancreatic ailment in the US for three months. He returned to Goa in mid-June.