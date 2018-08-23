Manohar Parrikar Goes To Mumbai For Check-Up Day After Returning To Goa

Manohar Parrikar has been ailing for the past few months (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will leave for Mumbai today for a medical check-up at a private hospital and would return to Panaji on August 25, a senior government official said today.

Mr Parrikar, 62, who had flown to the US on August 10 for a check-up in connection with a pancreatic ailment, returned to Goa Wednesday evening.

"He would be flying to Mumbai today evening for some tests and a follow up check-up at Lilavati Hospital. He will be back on August 25," an official from the Chief Minister's Office told PTI.

Advertisement

The Goa chief minister has been ailing for the past few months and in March, had flown to the US for treatment. He had returned to Goa in the last week of June.