'Only She Can Answer': ML Khattar On Reports Of Kumari Selja Joining BJP

Kumari Selja was not present when the Congress released its seven guarantees for Haryana.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar responded to speculation about Congress leader Kumari Selja joining the BJP, saying, "Only she can answer" regarding her intentions.

He suggested that after the treatment she has received from the Congress party, any self-respecting individual would contemplate their next steps.

Mr Khattar's comments highlight the growing tension surrounding Kumari Selja's position within Congress as the Haryana elections approach.

"When she will join the BJP, only she can answer this. The kind of behaviour that I have heard about her, the way Congress has treated her, after that any self-respecting person will definitely think about his next step," Mr Khattar said.

Earlier on Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a dig at Congress over apparent internal differences and reports in sections of the media about its senior leader Kumari Selja not visible in the assembly poll campaign for a few days and alleged that the main opposition party "does not respect Dalits."

He said Kumari Selja, who is an MP from Sirsa, is a leader, and if she wanted to become the Chief Minister, what crime has she committed.

He alleged that she has been insulted. "Congress is anti-Dalit, Congress does not respect Dalits. If any Dalit leader wants to move forward in Congress, Congress crushes that leader. Kumari Selja is not a small leader, she is a very big leader of Congress, a big leader of Dalits... She is a leader, if she wanted to become the Chief Minister, what crime did she commit? The Congress party is stuck in nepotism, they do not think beyond nepotism," the Chief Minister said on speculation that Kumari Selja may join the BJP.

However, Congress candidate from Uchana Kalan assembly constituency Brijendra Singh dismissed any speculation of Kumari Selja leaving the party. He alleged that the BJP is "facing frustration" in Haryana elections.

"Kumari Selja is one of the very senior leaders, there is no point in saying such things about her. She will contribute fully to Congress in this election... BJP is a shop of lies," Brijendra Singh said.

Kumari Selja, a former Union Minister, is seen to be bete noire of Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. She was not present when the Congress released its seven guarantees for Haryana at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar earlier did not rule out the possibility of senior leaders leaving Congress in run up to the Haryana polls.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)