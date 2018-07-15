Manohar Lal Khattar Launches 'Paudhagiri' Campaign In Haryana

Manohar Lal Khattar launched the campaign in the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex premises of Gurgaon (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched the 'Paudhagiri' campaign, aimed at increasing the green cover in the state.

Under this campaign, 22 lakh students from class 6 to 12 of all government and private schools in Haryana will plant a sapling each during three months of monsoon -- July, August and September, said the chief minister.

Mr Khattar launched the 'Paudhagiri' campaign by planting a 'maulsari' sapling in the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex premises of Gurgaon, according to an official release.

He talked about the positive effects of plantation on the environment and said that every student will get a sapling from the Forest department and they can plant it either in the courtyard of their house, field or park or school or at any open space available in their proximity.

They can name the plant according to their likes, maybe after the name of great personalities of the country, freedom fighters or after the name of any of their family members or their ancestors.

Every student planting a sapling will have to take care of it for the next three years.

The chief minister said in every six months, the student is required to upload his selfie with his or her plant on the App and he or she will be given an incentive of Rs 50 in every six months from the government.

Thus, the student will get Rs 300 in the next three years for looking after a sapling planted by him or her.

He said in three years the sapling comes in a position to survive on its own and in 10 years it will start giving flowers, fruits, shade and also help in checking global warming.

The chief minister also distributed plants to the students and flagged off the tractor trolleys carrying plants to various schools of the district.

Today 3,100 students from various schools of the district participated in the launch of the plantation drive.