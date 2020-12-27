Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: 'We Saw The Spirit Of Aatmanirbhar India In 2020,' Says PM

'Mann Ki Baat' is PM Modi's monthly radio programme to the nation. (File)

Addressing his last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of people in the society. "People have felt the changes in the society due to coronavirus crisis. However, Indians have learnt their lessons," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said in most letters he received, people mentioned India's togetherness in times of lockdown. He had earlier sought people's view on 2020, and also what they look forward to in the coming year, for his address.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi had tweeted.

The Prime Minister also said that the "spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat" was seen in 2020, while urging manufacturers in India to make products globally competitive.

Here are the live updates on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:

Dec 27, 2020 11:20 (IST) "Indian Manufacturers Are Thinking About Making Top Quality Products": PM Modi

The people of India have taken many steps forward and are getting vocal for local.



Our manufacturers are also thinking about making top quality products.



Dec 27, 2020 11:09 (IST) "People Have Felt Changes In The Society Due To Coronavirus Crisis": PM Modi



Addressing at his last "Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi said people have felt changes in the society due to the coronavirus crisis. However, Indians have learnt their lessons, he added.

Dec 27, 2020 11:05 (IST) Received A Wide Range Of Inputs For This Month's "Mann Ki Baat": PM Modi

