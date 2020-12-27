Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: 'We Saw The Spirit Of Aatmanirbhar India In 2020,' Says PM

Addressing his last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of people in the society. "People have felt the changes in the society due to coronavirus crisis. However, Indians have learnt their lessons," PM Modi said.
PM Modi said in most letters he received, people mentioned India's togetherness in times of lockdown. He had earlier sought people's view on 2020, and also what they look forward to in the coming year, for his address.
"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi had tweeted.
The Prime Minister also said that the "spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat" was seen in 2020, while urging manufacturers in India to make products globally competitive.
The people of India have taken many steps forward and are getting vocal for local.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 27, 2020
Our manufacturers are also thinking about making top quality products.
This will boost the efforts towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/KcJr5zcrOf
The Prime Minister in a tweet on Saturday said that Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app.