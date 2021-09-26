PM Modi Addresses Nation Through Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 80th episode of his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' today. This is the 81st edition of the broadcast, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
The radio programme comes after PM Modi recently-concluded his official three-day visit to the United States where he met US Vice President Kamala Harris, a number of top executives of major American companies, held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, participated in the first in-person Quad summit and addressed the UN General Assembly.
In the last edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister applauded India's Yuva Shakti. In his address, PM Modi said, "India's youth is giving emphasis to quality. Today's youth does not want to walk on the pre-decided road. They want to step into the unknown world. Their destination is new, their goal is new, their path is new and their desire is new. Once our youth gets determined, they work hard to achieve that goal. They start working day and night on it."
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:
- September is an important month, a month when we celebrate World River Day. A day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water
- We mark so many days, but there is one more day we should celebrate. It is 'World River Day'.
- For us the rivers are not a physical thing, for us the river is a living entity.
- In our scriptures, even a little pollution in the rivers is said to be wrong.
- A special e-auction of gifts I received is going on these days. The proceeds from that will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign
- It was Mahatma Gandhi who had done the work of making cleanliness a mass movement.
- Mahatma Gandhi had associated cleanliness with the dream of independence
- Let us buy Khadi products and mark Bapu's Jayanti with great fervour.
- The 'Can do culture', 'can do determination' and 'can do attitude' of our countrymen is inspiring.
- Here's an incident from Siachen that makes us proud.