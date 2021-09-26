PM Modi Addresses Nation Through Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi addresses nation through his monthly radio programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 80th episode of his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' today. This is the 81st edition of the broadcast, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The radio programme comes after PM Modi recently-concluded his official three-day visit to the United States where he met US Vice President Kamala Harris, a number of top executives of major American companies, held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, participated in the first in-person Quad summit and addressed the UN General Assembly.

In the last edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister applauded India's Yuva Shakti. In his address, PM Modi said, "India's youth is giving emphasis to quality. Today's youth does not want to walk on the pre-decided road. They want to step into the unknown world. Their destination is new, their goal is new, their path is new and their desire is new. Once our youth gets determined, they work hard to achieve that goal. They start working day and night on it."

Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: