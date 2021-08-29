PM Modi Addresses Nation Through Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 80th episode of his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' today.
The programme is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
The radio programme comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics. During his previous ''Mann Ki Baat'' address held in August, Prime Minister Modi talked about sportspersons representing India at the Tokyo Olympics and urged the nation to come forward and support all those participating in the global event to make the country proud. He also urged countrymen to buy Khadi products and contribute towards a 'Bharat Jodo Andolan'.
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:
- Every medal is special. When India won a Medal in Hockey, the nation rejoiced. And, Major Dhyan Chand Ji would have been so happy
- India's youth wants to do something new and at a large scale.
- India's space sector reforms have captured the imagination of the youth.
- Ask any youngster what he or she wants to do and a common answer will be - start up. The start up sector is very vibrant in India.
- India's youth is giving emphasis to quality.
- India is cheering for our Paralympics contingent.
- At a larger level, there is renewed momentum towards sports across India. Our fields must be full of players.
- We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna.
- Indian culture and spirituality are gaining popularity globally.
- Keeping the momentum towards furthering Swachhata
- If you know about people who are doing commendable work to popularise Sanskrit, write about them on social media using #CelebratingSanskrit.
- Need of the hour is to give importance to skill development.