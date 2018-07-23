Manmohan Singh 'Need Not Be Pessimistic', Arun Jaitley Hits Back

Manmohan Singh made the remarks at Congress Working Committee meet. (File)

Hours after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh rejected the ruling government's claim of doubling farmers' income by 2022, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said the former prime minister "need not be pessimistic".

"Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh need not be pessimistic about doubling rural incomes. If he compared the investment that the NDA government is making in the agriculture, rural and social sectors he will get the answer," he tweeted.

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh need not be pessimistic about doubling rural incomes. If he compared the investment that the NDA government is making in the agriculture, rural and social sectors he will get the answer. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) July 22, 2018

The former prime minister had also raised questions over the centre's promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022, and said the Modi government's claim would require an agricultural growth rate of 14 per cent "which is nowhere in sight."

On a related note, the Union Cabinet on July 4 had approved the proposal made by Mr Jaitley in this year's Union Budget for hiking the support price of Kharif crops by one-and-a-half times of the production cost.

In his budget speech, Mr Jaitley had announced that NITI Aayog, in consultation with the central and state governments, would put in place a mechanism to ensure farmers get benefits of the minimum support price.