On Ex PM Manmohan Singh's Birthday, Wishes From PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former prime minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh for his birthday on Monday. PM Modi wished Manmohan Singh, who turns 90 today, a "long and healthy life".

"Birthday greetings to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2022

Rahul Gandhi also wished Dr Manmohan Singh and highlighted his "humility, dedication and contribution to India's development".

He said, "Wishing one of India's finest statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday ... He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness."

Congress leader KC Venugopal took to Twitter to wish Dr Singh and said that he was a "a hero who spoke less and did more".

"Joining the nation in wishing Dr. Manmohan Singh a Happy 90th Birthday. In his graceful and self-effacing manner, he led India to greater glory. For millions of Indians, he is still a hero who spoke less and did more. May he be blessed abundantly with good health & happiness," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended his wishes to the two-time Prime Minister and former finance minister.

Congress' official twitter handle posted wishes for the senior party leader and praised his "visionary leadership".

"Visionary leadership and dedication define what Dr. Manmohan Singh means for India. The architect of India's economic reforms, it was his magnificent vision that launched India's economic story to the next level," the tweet read.

Manmohan Singh, a renowned economist, was India's prime minister between 2004-14 during the Congress-led UPA rule.

He was also India's finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, a crucial era for the country's economy which was marked by wide-ranging reforms.