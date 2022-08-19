Manish Sisodia No. 1 Of 15 Accused In CBI Case On Delhi Liquor Policy

CBI raided Manish Sisodia's home today over the Delhi liquor policy

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, has been accused of corruption linked to his new liquor policy in the CBI's FIR accessed by NDTV.

Mr Sisodia's is the first name on a list of 15 accused, which includes excise officials involved in the liquor policy implemented for nine months and scrapped last month.

The charges listed in the 11-page document are criminal conspiracy and falsification.

The list of accused includes three officers including Arva Gopi Krishna, then Excise Commissioner.

The FIR says Mr Sisodia and the others were "instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender".

The CBI launched raids this morning on Mr Sisodia, who is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s number two leader after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP says Mr Sisodia is being targeted because the centre was furious at the praise, at home and abroad, for his education model, which was also featured on the front page of the New York Times on Thursday.

The CBI states that Mr Sisodia, who is the Excise Minister, introduced a new policy on who would be allowed to sell alcohol without the permission of the Lieutenant Governor, who is the centre's representative in Delhi. The new policy was introduced in November and withdrawn on July 30, after an investigation was announced.