Live Updates: Manish Sisodia To Appear For Questioning Before CBI At 11 AM

Manish Sisodia will be questioned again based on new information.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been called for questioning over the liquor policy case again. He has alleged that the BJP has been using "full power" of central agencies to hound him.

The agency has alleged that crores were paid to the "highest levels" of Mr Kejriwal's government for favours in the rollout of the now-scrapped liquor sales policy.

According to sources, Mr Sisodia will be questioned again based on new information that has come to light from a string of fresh arrests.

Here are Live Updates on Manish Sisodia questioning by CBI:

Feb 19, 2023 06:59 (IST) "Full Power Against Me": Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia has alleged that the "full power" of agencies under the BJP-led central government had been unleashed to hound him. "They have unleashed the full power of CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, and yet found nothing against me," the Deputy Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

"I have arranged good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," he added.

Feb 19, 2023 06:36 (IST) Manish Sisodia Expected To Reach CBI Headquarters At 11 am



Manish Sisodia is likely to leave his official residence at central Delhi's Mathura Road at 10.30 am and reach the CBI headquarters at south Delhi's Lodhi Road half-an-hour later.

Feb 19, 2023 06:20 (IST) CBI has alleged that crores were paid to the "highest levels" of Arvind Kejriwal's government for favours in the rollout of the now-scrapped liquor sales policy.

Feb 19, 2023 06:05 (IST) Manish Sisodia Questioning, Delhi Liquor Scam - Explained

Feb 19, 2023 06:05 (IST) Manish Sisodia Questioning, Delhi Liquor Scam - Explained

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been called for questioning today by the CBI in connection with the capital's now-scrapped liquor sales policy, thrusting the case into the spotlight once again.

Feb 19, 2023 06:03 (IST) According to sources, Manish Sisodia has been asked to appear at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters at 11 am.



He will be questioned again based on new information that has come to light from a string of fresh arrests.



The CBI has closed in on Mr Sisodia, alleging a corruption scandal in the rollout of a now-scrapped liquor sales policy.



The AAP has dismissed the charges as "vendetta" by the BJP to settle political scores in an escalating face-off, the latest round of which saw Mr Kejriwal's party scoop a huge win in the Supreme Court a day ago.