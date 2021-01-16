India's First Covid Vaccine Recipient On Getting The Shot

Everyone must get inoculated, Manish Kumar said

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker at Delhi's AIIMS, today became the first person in the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Healthcare worker Dhawal Dwivedi was the second person to be inoculated, followed by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and NITI Aayog's senior member, Dr VK Paul.

"I had a very nice experience. I was not reluctant to get the vaccine shot...people need not be worried. Now I don't have any doubts regarding the vaccine. Everyone must get inoculated," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present at the vaccination event which began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's biggest inoculation drive virtually.

"These vaccines are our 'sanjivini' (live-saving drug) in our fight against the pandemic. We have won the battle against polio and now we have reached the decisive phase of winning the war against Covid. I want to congratulate all frontline workers on this day," the minister said.

The country's drug regulator has approved Covishield, a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and homegrown Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech, for emergency use.

The centre, in the first phase of the drive, aims to inoculate the three-crore healthcare and other frontline workers of the country.

Some 3,000 sites across all states and union territories are vaccinating health workers; around 100 people will be vaccinated per session.

"Those who need it (vaccine) the most will be vaccinated first - healthcare workers like doctors, nurses in private and government hospitals will be the priority. After that, those in essential services, those responsible for security and law," PM Modi, while addressing the nation today after launching the vaccine drive, said.

He also warned people against ignoring the second dose of the vaccines.