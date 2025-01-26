Manipur's 'Sagol Kangjei' Tableau At Bharat Parv Shows Blend Of Heritage And Development

Manipur has sent a tableau themed on one of its most significant traditional sports 'sagol kangjei' (polo) to the Bharat Parv exhibition at the Red Fort as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The exhibition began today and will end on January 31.

This year's tableau was designed by Imphal resident Ningombam Ibohal, who also designed last year's tableau on the theme 'Thambal Gi Langlaa', or "lotus threads" in Meiteilon.

Mr Ibohal's son, Sanjib Meitei, helped in the project as an assistant.

The Centre announced "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas (Golden India: Heritage and Development)" as the theme for the tableaux this year.

"Aligned with this theme, Manipur's tableau highlights the origin of the modern polo from sagol kangjei, an indigenous game of Manipur..." the tableau-makers said in a statement.

"The Centre and the state government inaugurated the Marjing Polo Complex with a 120-feet-tall statue at the sacred site of the polo god, Lord Marjing, to celebrate a unique heritage... Preserving Manipur's cultural heritage by transforming a local pilgrimage site into an acclaimed tourist destination showcases the successful blend of heritage and development in establishing Swarnim Bharat," they said in the statement.

The front of the tableau shows a 120-feet replica of the Marjing Polo statue. It also depicts the Manipur International Polo Tournament match and a replica of the Kangla Fort, featuring the restored Kangla Sha, the mythical protectors once destroyed by the British in 1891.

The lower panels show some indigenous communities of Manipur in their traditional attire. The rear has a painting in the style of 'Subika Laisaba', an indigenous art form dating back to the 18th century. It features a depiction of an ancient Manipuri warrior in traditional attire, Ningkham.

The tableaux of 11 other states and Union Territories - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana - will also be shown at the Bharat Parv.

Visitors can see performances by military bands and cultural groups, enjoy eating at food courts serving pan-India cuisines, and shop at a crafts bazaar.