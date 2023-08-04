Cop Killed, Weapons Stolen As Mobs Clash With Security Forces In Manipur

A total of 129 checkpoints were set up in both the hill and valley districts of Manipur.

A police officer was killed in Imphal West while arms and ammunition, including automatic guns, were looted in Bishnupur after mobs ransacked at least two security posts in the district on Thursday.

According to the Manipur Police, a mob, comprising both men and women, ransacked the Keirenphabi Police outpost and Thangalawai Police outpost of the Manipur Armed Police second battalion in Bishnupur district and looted the weapons.

The mob tried to seize arms and ammunition from Heingang and Singjamei police stations as well, but security forces thwarted their attack.

An official statement said that armed attackers and security forces exchanged fire in Koutruk, Haraothel, and Senjam Chirang areas. Two people, including one security personnel, were injured in the crossfire.

In Senjam Chirang in Imphal West, a Manipur police personnel was killed after being shot in the head by a sniper. A village volunteer was also injured in the gun battle after suspected militants opened fire in Koutruk and Senjam Chirang from the nearby hill ranges.

A large crowd of 500-600 people gathered at Phougakchao Ikhai, on the border between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. Security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob, and around 25 people sustained minor injuries.

"During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state is still volatile and tense with sporadic incidents of firing and gathering of unruly mobs in different places," the police statement added.

A total of 129 checkpoints were set up in both the hill and valley districts of Manipur. Around 1,047 people have been detained in connection with violations in different districts of the state, the police said.

The northeastern state has been embroiled in ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, following the Meitei's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. The violence has claimed the lives of hundreds while displacing thousands.